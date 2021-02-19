Kepler Capital Believes Adidas (ADDYY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on December 2, Markus Borge Heiberg from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Adidas (ADDYY), with a price target of EUR270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $174.98, close to its 52-week high of $185.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Heiberg is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Heiberg covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adidas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $387.91.

Based on Adidas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.96 billion and net profit of $546 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.41 billion and had a net profit of $646 million.

adidas AG engages in design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The adidas Golf segment distribute and sell Adidas golf brand products. The Runtastic segment provides ecosystem for tracking and managing health and fitness data. The Other Businesses segment consists activities of the Y-3 label. The company was founded by Adolf Dassler in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.