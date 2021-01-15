Kepler Capital Believes Adidas (ADDYY) Won’t Stop Here

Adidas (ADDYY) received a Buy rating and a EUR322.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Jurgen Kolb on January 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $175.77, close to its 52-week high of $185.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolb is ranked #894 out of 7227 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adidas with a $380.93 average price target.

Adidas’ market cap is currently $69.24B and has a P/E ratio of 116.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.71.

adidas AG engages in design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The adidas Golf segment distribute and sell Adidas golf brand products. The Runtastic segment provides ecosystem for tracking and managing health and fitness data. The Other Businesses segment consists activities of the Y-3 label. The company was founded by Adolf Dassler in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.