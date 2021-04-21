Kepler Capital Believes ABB (ABB) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on April 19, Johan Eliason from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ABB (ABB), with a price target of CHF30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.59, close to its 52-week high of $33.48.

Eliason has an average return of 27.6% when recommending ABB.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason is ranked #2468 out of 7459 analysts.

ABB has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.28, representing a -8.2% downside. In a report issued on April 5, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.48 and a one-year low of $16.80. Currently, ABB has an average volume of 1.76M.

Switzerland-based ABB Ltd. manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. It generates revenues from the following business areas: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other.