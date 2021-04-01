Kepler Capital Believes ABB (ABB) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on March 30, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ABB (ABB), with a price target of CHF30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.47, close to its 52-week high of $31.75.

Girod has an average return of 16.8% when recommending ABB.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6272 out of 7413 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ABB is a Hold with an average price target of $28.33.

Based on ABB’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.18 billion and GAAP net loss of $79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.07 billion and had a net profit of $325 million.

Switzerland-based ABB Ltd. manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. It generates revenues from the following business areas: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other.