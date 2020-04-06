Kemper (KMPR) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Nicole Miller Regan from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Kemper (KMPR), with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Regan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Regan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and The ONE Group Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kemper is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $82.67, representing a 22.8% upside. In a report issued on April 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $91.98 and a one-year low of $53.82. Currently, Kemper has an average volume of 331.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, David Storch, a Director at KMPR sold 12,000 shares for a total of $865,360.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.