Kemet (KEM) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Kemet (KEM), with a price target of $27.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.23, close to its 52-week high of $27.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 56.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kemet with a $27.10 average price target.

Kemet’s market cap is currently $1.53B and has a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.34.

KEMET Corp. engages in the manufacture of passive electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. The Solid Capacitors segment produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer, and ceramic capacitors.