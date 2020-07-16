Kelt Exploration (KELTF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (KELTF) received a Buy rating and a C$3.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Chris Cox yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.0% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Kelt Exploration has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.60, which is a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.75 and a one-year low of $0.54. Currently, Kelt Exploration has an average volume of 13.2K.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.