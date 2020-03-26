Kelt Exploration (KELTF) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Kelt Exploration (KELTF) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.60, close to its 52-week low of $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

Kelt Exploration has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.68.

The company has a one-year high of $4.43 and a one-year low of $0.54. Currently, Kelt Exploration has an average volume of 2,122.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.