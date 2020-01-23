Kelt Exploration (KELTF) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report issued on January 21, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration (KELTF), with a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 34.1% success rate. Mccrea covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

Kelt Exploration has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.59, a 46.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.43 and a one-year low of $1.88. Currently, Kelt Exploration has an average volume of 3,716.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.