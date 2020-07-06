Kelt Exploration (KELTF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration (KELTF), with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 42.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kelt Exploration with a $1.42 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.75 and a one-year low of $0.54. Currently, Kelt Exploration has an average volume of 14.87K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.