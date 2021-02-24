Kelt Exploration (KELTF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 22, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration (KELTF), with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.04, close to its 52-week high of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kelt Exploration with a $2.35 average price target, implying a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

Based on Kelt Exploration’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.82 million and GAAP net loss of $24.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.91 million.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.