Kellogg (K) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Kellogg (K), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 72.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kellogg is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.88, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $72.88 and a one-year low of $56.61. Currently, Kellogg has an average volume of 3.17M.

Kellogg Co. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin and Famous Amos, to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following seven segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA. The North America segment includes U.S. Frozen, Kashi company, and RX businesses. The Europe segment consists of European countries. The Latin America segment comprises of Central America and Mexico. The AMEA segment consists of Africa, Middle East, Australia and other Asian and Pacific markets. The company was founded by Will Keith Kellogg in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, MI.