Kellogg (K) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers maintained a Buy rating on Kellogg (K) on May 26. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kellogg is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.29.

Kellogg’s market cap is currently $22.47B and has a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of K in relation to earlier this year.

Kellogg Co. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin and Famous Amos, to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following seven segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA. The North America segment includes U.S. Frozen, Kashi company, and RX businesses. The Europe segment consists of European countries. The Latin America segment comprises of Central America and Mexico. The AMEA segment consists of Africa, Middle East, Australia and other Asian and Pacific markets. The company was founded by Will Keith Kellogg in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, MI.