KBW Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

KBW analyst Kyle Voigt maintained a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) today and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.77, close to its 52-week high of $101.93.

Voigt has an average return of 19.5% when recommending Intercontinental Exchange.

According to TipRanks.com, Voigt is ranked #1039 out of 6832 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intercontinental Exchange is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.80, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.12 billion and net profit of $650 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.58 billion and had a net profit of $484 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICE in relation to earlier this year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings segments. The Trading and Clearing segment offers transaction-based executions and clearing activities. The Data and Listings segment includes securities and subscription-based data services. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.