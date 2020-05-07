KBW Remains a Hold on Western Union (WU)

KBW analyst Vasundhara Govil maintained a Hold rating on Western Union (WU) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Govil is ranked #1689 out of 6523 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Union is a Hold with an average price target of $20.79, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Western Union’s market cap is currently $8B and has a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WU in relation to earlier this year.

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.