KBW Keeps Their Hold Rating on TCG BDC (CGBD)

KBW analyst Ryan Lynch maintained a Hold rating on TCG BDC (CGBD) today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 63.8% success rate. Lynch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as TriplePoint Venture Growth, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and TPG Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TCG BDC with a $8.08 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.57 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, TCG BDC has an average volume of 685.1K.

TCG BDC Inc a traded fund, invests in the US middle market companies with an EBITDA of $10 to $100 million. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. The fund invests primarily in first lien senior secured and second lien senior secured loans. It also considers mezzanine loans and equity co-investments.

