KBW Keeps Their Buy Rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF)

KBW analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rahmani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Rahmani covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Jones Lang Lasalle, Walker & Dunlop, and Ladder Capital.

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NREF in relation to earlier this year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust. It provides structured financing solutions by investing in mid-sized multifamily, storage and select-service and extended-stay hospitality properties.