KBR (KBR) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating on KBR (KBR) yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.13, close to its 52-week high of $32.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Cook is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Cook covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Jacobs Engineering, and Gates Industrial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KBR with a $36.14 average price target, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.44 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, KBR has an average volume of 1.19M.

KBR, Inc. engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other. The Government Solutions segment provides full life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies. The Technology Solutions segment combines KBR’s proprietary technologies, equipment, and catalyst supply and associated knowledge-based services into a global business for refining, petrochemicals, inorganic, and specialty chemicals as well as gasification, syngas, ammonia, nitric acid, and fertilizers. The Energy Solutions segment provides full life-cycle support solutions across the upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbons markets. The Non-strategic Business segment represents the operations or activities which the company intends to exit upon completion of existing contracts. The Other segment includes corporate expenses and general and administrative expenses not allocated to the business segments above. The company was founded on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

