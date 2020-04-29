KBR (KBR) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on KBR (KBR) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 61.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

KBR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.29, representing a 43.0% upside. In a report issued on April 14, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

KBR’s market cap is currently $3.04B and has a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 35.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Farhan Mujib, the Pres., Energy Solutions Dlv. of KBR sold 2,343 shares for a total of $51,523.

KBR, Inc. engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other. The Government Solutions segment provides full life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies. The Technology Solutions segment combines KBR’s proprietary technologies, equipment, and catalyst supply and associated knowledge-based services into a global business for refining, petrochemicals, inorganic, and specialty chemicals as well as gasification, syngas, ammonia, nitric acid, and fertilizers. The Energy Solutions segment provides full life-cycle support solutions across the upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbons markets. The Non-strategic Business segment represents the operations or activities which the company intends to exit upon completion of existing contracts. The Other segment includes corporate expenses and general and administrative expenses not allocated to the business segments above. The company was founded on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.