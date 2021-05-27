KB Home (KBH) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report issued on May 25, Carl Reichardt from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on KB Home (KBH). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KB Home with a $52.17 average price target.

KB Home’s market cap is currently $4.56B and has a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KBH in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jeff Kaminski, the EVP & CFO of KBH sold 64,277 shares for a total of $3,031,447.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums. It operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

