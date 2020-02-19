Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.48.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 53.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50.

The company has a one-year high of $20.09 and a one-year low of $3.92. Currently, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.09M.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.

