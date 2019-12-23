Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.48, close to its 52-week high of $18.83.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 56.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.60, a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.83 and a one-year low of $3.92. Currently, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.39M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.