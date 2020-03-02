Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.65, close to its 52-week high of $29.61.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 48.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karyopharm Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50, implying a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.61 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KPTI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases.

Read More on KPTI: