Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) on November 5. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Silence Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karuna Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $132.75, which is a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Karuna Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $2.71B and has a P/E ratio of -145.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company develops treatments for people afflicted with schizophrenia. Karuna Therapeutics was founded in July 2009 by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko and Peter Jeffrey Conn and is headquartered in Boston, MA.