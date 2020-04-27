Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.5% and a 35.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karuna Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.33.

The company has a one-year high of $152.00 and a one-year low of $11.24. Currently, Karuna Therapeutics has an average volume of 282.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company develops treatments for people afflicted with schizophrenia. Karuna Therapeutics was founded in July 2009 by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko and Peter Jeffrey Conn and is headquartered in Boston, MA.