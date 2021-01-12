Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karuna Therapeutics with a $132.75 average price target, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $2.87B and has a P/E ratio of -153.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company develops treatments for people afflicted with schizophrenia. Karuna Therapeutics was founded in July 2009 by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko and Peter Jeffrey Conn and is headquartered in Boston, MA.