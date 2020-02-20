Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 43.5% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.25.

Based on Karuna Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $539K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company develops treatments for people afflicted with schizophrenia.