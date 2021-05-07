Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 41.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Karuna Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.71, implying a 55.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Karuna Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $3.29B and has a P/E ratio of -41.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.35.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company develops treatments for people afflicted with schizophrenia. Karuna Therapeutics was founded in July 2009 by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko and Peter Jeffrey Conn and is headquartered in Boston, MA.