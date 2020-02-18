Kar Auction Services (KAR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Kar Auction Services (KAR) today and set a price target of $37.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.32, close to its 52-week low of $20.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 51.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liquidity Services, Ritchie Bros, and Cardtronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kar Auction Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.75.

The company has a one-year high of $63.18 and a one-year low of $20.38. Currently, Kar Auction Services has an average volume of 1.78M.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following three segments: ADESA Auctions, Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA), and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).