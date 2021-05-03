Kar Auction Services (KAR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Kar Auction Services (KAR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

Kar Auction Services has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.60.

Kar Auction Services’ market cap is currently $1.87B and has a P/E ratio of -71.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.90.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following three segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole care auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America. The AFC segment provides floor plan financing to independent used vehicle dealers. The company was founded on November 9, 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.