Kar Auction Services (KAR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Kar Auction Services (KAR) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 52.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

Kar Auction Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.33.

Based on Kar Auction Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $419 million and GAAP net loss of $32.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $719 million and had a net profit of $55.6 million.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following three segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole care auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America. The AFC segment provides floor plan financing to independent used vehicle dealers. The company was founded on November 9, 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.