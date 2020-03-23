Kansas City Southern (KSU) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Kansas City Southern (KSU), with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.11, close to its 52-week low of $92.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Kansas City Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.50, implying a 58.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $177.00 price target.

Based on Kansas City Southern’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $127 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $161 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KSU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Jose Guillermo Zozaya Delano, the President & Exec Rep of Sub of KSU sold 13,700 shares for a total of $2,250,088.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.