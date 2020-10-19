Kansas City Southern (KSU) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern (KSU), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $179.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 79.4% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as GFL Environmental, Norfolk Southern, and XPO Logistics.

Kansas City Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.13, which is a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $205.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $200.00 and a one-year low of $92.86. Currently, Kansas City Southern has an average volume of 989.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KSU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network. Kansas City Southern was founded by Arthur E. Stilwell in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More on KSU: