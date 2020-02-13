Kamada (KMDA) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Kamada (KMDA), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Research, Kodiak Sciences, and Alnylam Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kamada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, representing a 30.4% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.00 and a one-year low of $4.91. Currently, Kamada has an average volume of 72.24K.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products, and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment develops, manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment supplies plasma based products for clinical use.