Kamada (KMDA) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Kamada (KMDA), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Kamada has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kamada’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $17.75 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products, and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment develops, manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment supplies plasma based products for clinical use.