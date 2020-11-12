Kamada (KMDA) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Kamada (KMDA), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 45.3% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kamada with a $11.00 average price target, representing a 65.2% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Kamada’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.09 million and net profit of $3.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.25 million and had a net profit of $6.14 million.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Proprietary Products segment and the Distribution segment. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

