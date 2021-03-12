KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Receives a New Rating from H.C. Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) received a Buy rating and a $48.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 56.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.50, which is a 69.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.9 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.