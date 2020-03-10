KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.40, close to its 52-week low of $9.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 32.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.96 million.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME).