KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Jefferies gave KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.55, close to its 52-week high of $45.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.00, implying a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.00 and a one-year low of $5.61. Currently, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 869.8K.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.