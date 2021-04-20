KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 47.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals with a $53.50 average price target, implying a 151.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.00 and a one-year low of $9.03. Currently, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.07M.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.