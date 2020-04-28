Kaleyra (KLR) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra (KLR), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 47.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Limelight Networks, and Axon Enterprise.

Kaleyra has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

Based on Kaleyra’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.63 million and GAAP net loss of $3.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $164.1K.

