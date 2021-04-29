Kaleyra (KLR) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra (KLR) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleyra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a one-year high of $20.76 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Kaleyra has an average volume of 540.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KLR in relation to earlier this year.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra’s technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs and over 190 countries. For more information: https://www.kaleyra.com/.

