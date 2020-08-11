Kaleyra (KLR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Northland Securities and National Securities Corp gave Kaleyra (NYSE MKT: KLR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 74.5% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kaleyra with a $13.25 average price target, implying a 107.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, National Securities Corp also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $11.35 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Kaleyra has an average volume of 334.4K.

GigCapital, Inc. is an emerging growth company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S. Katz on October 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

