Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.66, close to its 52-week high of $13.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 63.1% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Kaleido Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.88.

Kaleido Biosciences’ market cap is currently $481.8M and has a P/E ratio of -5.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.42.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn and Noubar B. Afeyan in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.