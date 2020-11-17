Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 46.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Kaleido Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

Based on Kaleido Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $482K and GAAP net loss of $23.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.96 million.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn and Noubar B. Afeyan in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.