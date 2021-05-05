Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.11, close to its 52-week low of $5.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 44.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleido Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.67.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. is a healthcare company, which focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn and Noubar B. Afeyan in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.