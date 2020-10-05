Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report issued on October 2, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 45.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.80, a 177.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.