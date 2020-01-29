Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Esther Rajavelu from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 58.2% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.75, implying a 170.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 535.6K.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases.

