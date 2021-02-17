Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 93.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.25.

The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $5.04. Currently, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.02M.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.