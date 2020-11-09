Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Northland Securities and Oppenheimer gave Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.80, representing a 209.8% upside. In a report issued on October 27, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $3.52. Currently, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.32M.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

